NWF Samruk-Kazyna saw a 27-percent income increase for first half-year

The income of the main activity of the holding is 3.339 trillion tenges, that is by 27% more compared to the same period of the past year. Such data was presented by co-Managing Director for Economics and Finance in JSC Samruk-Kazyna Yernar Zhanadil during delivering a speech at the press conference in the Government.





He also noted that the plan on operating profit was overfulfilled by 78% and is 428 billion tenges that is more compared by the same indications of 2017 by 43.1%.





The above indications were reached owing to several factors: oil refining increased by 13%, energy production by 28%, volumes of cargo turnover by railways by 9%, as well as the possitive dynamic of prices for hydrocarbons played a significant role," said Zhanadil.





Also, during the press conference, Managing Director for Strategic Developemnt in the JSC samruk Kazyna Balzhit Greval underlined that the structural changes in the Fund as part of the new development strategy reflected on such results.





In particular, the number of affiliated companies of the holding was reduced from 359 to 312 units. 15 assets for 28.5 billion tenges were sold. Accodring to his, despite the main strategic projects, the tasks for the second half-year to develop SEZ Chimpark Taraz and National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark in Atyrau region were defined.





We note that in April of the present year at the meeting of the Management Board of NWF Samruk-Kazyna Chairman of the Board Akhmetzhan Yessimov presented to the President of the country a new development strategy of the Fund. Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev supported and apporoved the initiatives, gave a possitive appraisal to the events aimed at developing the Fund.









