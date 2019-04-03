Система Orphus

Oil prices go up

27.03.2019, 19:26 1486
The crude oil prices went up during Tuesday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York.
 
On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in May advanced by $0.67 to $68.03 a barrel.
 
The value of a WTI crude futures contract for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $1.12 to $59.94 per barrel.
 
 
