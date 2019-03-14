Oil prices up

The oil prices went up during Monday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in May advanced by $0.77, to $66.58 a barrel.

The value of a WTI crude futures contract for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $0.72, to $56.79 a barrel.

