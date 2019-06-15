Oil production at Kashagan reached 400,000bpd

Oil production at Kashagan deposit has reached 400,000bpd.

According to Managing Director of the North Caspian Operating Company Richard Howe, such a record volume of oil was extracted due to installment of a new equipment at the onshore and offshore facilities of the project. Two producing wells were shifted into injection mode.

In early June, oil production at Kashagan was 370,000bpd.

