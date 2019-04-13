Oil production at Kashagan to be suspended for 45 days

Oil production at Kashagan deposit will be suspended for a 45-day period.

According to the North Caspian Operating Company, which develops Kashagan, says production works at the oil field will be suspended this month. The company will begin an overhaul of equipment at Bolashak onshore processing facility and on D island. Preparations are underway. 5,000 employees of NCOC and contractor companies will be engaged in overhaul which will last for 45 days.

In 2018, oil production at Kashagan, the largest oil field of Kazakhstan, increased 1.6 times. As the Ministry of Energy said, production exceeded 13.22mn tonnes. In 2017, this figure was 8.3mn tonnes.

Oil reserves at Kashagan were estimated at 38bn barrels, of which nearly 10-11bn barrels are extractable. The field also contains large amounts of natural gas - more than 1trln cubic meters.

