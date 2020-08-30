Old banknotes cease to be exchanged in Kazakhstan from October

The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan reminds that on October 3, 2020, the period of exchange of banknotes in denominations of 2,000, 5,000 and 10,000 tenge of the 2006 sample will ends, the NBK press service reports.





Exchange of banknotes withdrawn from cash circulation for valid banknotes of the RK national currency is carried out exclusively in the National Bank branches.





The phased replacement and withdrawal of banknotes of the 2006 sample began in November 2016. After the end of the circulation period of these banknotes on October 3 of the current year, the National Bank branches will no longer accept and exchange them for valid banknotes. Until this date, banknotes can be exchanged in all regional branches of the NBK in 17 cities of the country ", - explained Zhomart Kazhmuratov, director of the cash circulation department of the National Bank.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.