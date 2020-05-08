Over 30 new social objects to be built within frameworks of road employment map in Almaty

More than 30 new social objects will be built within the frameworks of the Road Employment Map in Almaty, said Daniyar Alkebaiuly, deputy head of department of social well-being.

Within the frameworks of performance of "Road Employment Map" it is planned to build 47 new objects, including 31 objects in the social sector," he said.

In his words, "more than 2000 permanent work places will be created".













