Over 3 million square meters of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan

Almaty. November 1. Kazakhstan Today - More than 3 million square meters of housing were commissioned in Kazakhstan in the first six months of 2012.



According to Caspionet, this is 14% higher than during the same period in 2011. Construction works amounted to 756.5 billion tenge from January - June, an increase of 0.5% compared to 2011. Private investment of companies and the public are the main means of developers.



The amount of commissioned housing in Kazakhstan made up more than three million square meters over the first six months of this year. This is 14% higher than during the same period last year. A total of nearly 25 thousand apartments were commissioned across the republic. The greatest number of residential areas account for the South Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, according to a survey by the Samruk-Kazyna real estate fund. The Fund's experts noted that an anti-crisis construction sector support program, which was launched in 2009, would be completed in 2012. More than 20 facilities with a total area of 983 thousand square meters have been built during this period.



"The real estate fund will complete its tasks under the anti-crisis program in 2012. So, all the tasks will be fulfilled. All real estate investors got their square meters to date, due to which they had problems with the developers," said Nurlan Nurgaliyev, Deputy Chairman of Board of Samruk-Kazyna Real Estate Fund JSC.



As for trends, the fund's experts noted a gradual recovery of mortgage lending in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakhstan Statistical Agency, the amount of public investment has been increasing in the real estate sector over the past three years, which now stands at 25%. While speaking about the prospects of the property market's development by 2020, analysts predicted an increase in demand for housing. In the future, the government intends to actively use stock exchanges in procurement while developing the real estate sector based on public-private partnership.



"Commodity prices have an average range, but still a commodity exchange allows for reducing their price to some extent. Therefore, we ultimately strive to ensure the lowest possible price. Accordingly, it will affect the cost input of housing construction," said Zhumagali Munzhassarov, Chairman of Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna Real Estate Fund JSC.



According to surveys conducted by the Kazakhstan National Analytical Center, the majority of people in Kazakhstan are interested in buying 2-3-bedroom apartments.



