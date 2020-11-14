Over KZT 5.4bn embezzled from Tengri Bank

Ex-managers of Tengri Bank JSC are suspected of embezzling 5.4 billion tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Financial Monitoring Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.





On November 9 of the current year, the Almaty Investigative Court sanctioned preventive measures in the form of detention for up to 2 months in relation to:





- former deputy chairman of the bank's board Bakhtiyar Ilyasov;





- the former deputy director of the Almaty branch of the bank, Aset Zhadykov;





- the head of one of the companies under their control, Nazgul Zhilkibayeva (using fake documents, she received a deliberately irrecoverable loan in the amount of $ 3 million).





Pre-trial investigation continues. Other information was not disclosed in the interests of the investigation.





It was earlier reported that Tengri Bank had been deprived of its license to conduct banking and other operations.













