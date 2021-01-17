Pension savings can be checked through SMS

A new UAPF service for checking pension savings using SMS has been launched in Kazakhstan, the pension fund's press service announced.
For the convenience of investors, the UAPF has launched a new additional service to obtain information about pension savings available for targeted use to improve housing conditions, pay for medical treatment, as well as for transfer to investment management to private management companies. To use the service, you need to go to the cabinet.enpf portal.kz / porog and log in with a one-time password, which will be sent via SMS to the mobile phone number registered in the mGov mobile citizens database," the message says.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
