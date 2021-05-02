Pension savings of people of Kazakhstan reduced by KZT 314bn in January-March

Pension savings of people in Kazakhstan have decreased by KZT314bn or 2.43% in January-March, National Bank's press service informed.

Pension savings of depositors as of April 1, 2021 amounted to T12.6 trillion, having decreased in January-March 2021 by T314 billion or 2.43%," the report says.

Net income from investment of pension assets increased by KZT358 billion to KZT5.9 trillion.

The amount of pension payments in January-March amounted to T1.03 trillion.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.