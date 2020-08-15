Peter Sturm appointed general director of JSC "Passenger Transportations"

Passenger Transportations JSC is headed by Peter Sturm, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of KTZh.

By the decision of the Board of Directors of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and in agreement with the Board of the Fund of JSC "NWF "Samruk-Kazyna", German specialist Peter Sturm was appointed the new General Director of JSC "Passenger Transportations", who headed the Directorate of the Asia-Pacific region at DB Engineering & Consulting. Sturm has a solid experience in the field of railway transport and international transport, for 25 years he held various managerial positions in international companies", - said in the message.

The press service noted that in his previous positions he headed the departments responsible for introduction of innovations and changes in the field of procurement and maintenance of rolling stock, introduction of information technology, the operation of railways, etc.

The General Director has already studied the demonstration assembly of the first two toilet modules for standard passenger cars in the Severny regional branch. Renovation of sanitary facilities in trains will dramatically improve their aesthetics, practicality and the level of comfort for passengers. Work on the installation of toilet modules is planned to start in September this year.

Recall that the previous head Kortum decided to leave the post of the General Director of Passenger Transportations due to personal circumstances, caused by his health condition.













