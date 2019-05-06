PM, Chevron reps discuss oil&gas machine building development in Kazakhstan

Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received Todd Levy, President of Europe, Eurasia and Middle East Exploration & Production Company at Chevron Corporation,primeminister.kz reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed further development of cooperation within joint oil and gas projects. Chevron is one of Kazakhstan's major oil production partners participating in Tengiz, Karachaganak projects, expanding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline.

In 2018, TCO oil production reached 28.6 million tons.

Todd Levy informed that over-fulfillment of the target oil production figures is expected this year. In turn, the implementation of the Future Growth Project-Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP) will make it possible to increase production by 12 million tons per annum by 2022. It should be mentioned that over 45,000 Kazakhstanis, which is 91% of the total number of employees, are involved in TCO's growth project.

Summarizing the meeting, Head of Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin noted the importance of developing local oil-and-gas and oilfield service manufacture. Localization of the equipment and machinery manufacture, oil&gas machine-building will provide added momentum to the development of industrialization and create new jobs.

The sides underlined the importance of cooperation and expressed interest in continuing the strategic partnership in the existing joint projects and the implementation of new ones. Amid economic growth of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ongoing work to improve the investment climate, there are great prospects for further development of interaction.

In attendance also were Alik Aidarbayev, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas NC JSC, and Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

