PM holds meeting of State Commission for Economic Modernization

Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting of the State Commission for Economic Modernization.





The meeting participants discussed the implementation of large industrial projects on the basis of a former factory for rubber production in the city of Saran, Karaganda region.





In particular, it is planned to organize the assembly of buses and special equipment of the Yutong brand. The volume of investments in the project will amount to 22 billion tenge, the design capacity of the enterprise is 1,200 buses and 500 pieces of special equipment and special vehicles per year.





At the same time, the production of Doublestar automobile tires will be launched. It is planned to invest 56 billion tenge in the project and annually produce 3 million tires for passenger cars and 500 thousand tires for commercial vehicles.





In addition, a Ready Built Factory complex will be created at the factory’s site for small businesses to implement industrial projects, including components production.





The meeting participants also considered issues of providing state support to investors of agricultural holdings in the North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2016-2020, activities of manufacturing enterprises, etc.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.