PM informed about SK-Pharmacy’s measures to provide drugs to combat COVID-19

Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the SK-Pharmacy logistics hub in Nur-Sultan, where he got acquainted with the availability of medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 and the measures taken to provide healthcare institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan with medicines.

Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy and Chair of the Board of SK-Pharmacy Erhat Iskaliev reported that 91 types of medicines are supplied to provide hospitals and provisional centers. Over the past month, medicines for 8.7 billion tenge were distributed across the regions. The procurement of additional drugs to meet the needs of hospitals was accelerated, the list of drugs that patients can receive free of charge at the outpatient level was expanded (paracetamol, ibuprofen, rivaroxaban, dabigatran and apixaban are included).

In the event of the second wave of COVID-19, the company is forming a two-month supply of drugs for 24 billion tenge, and the issue of supplying private pharmacies for the quarantine period with 19 scarce drugs that the market cannot cover on its own is being worked out. SK-Pharmacy will deliver these medicines up to the so-called "Last mile" — to every pharmacy in cities and rural areas.

The Head of Government was reported on measures to improve the company's logistics: the number of scheduled flights was increased by 1.7 times, the shipment time was reduced from 2 weeks to 1 week, the distribution of goods from hubs to the regions was carried out according to the cross-docking principle, and the work of warehouses was switched to 24 / 7.

The prime minister instructed to take special control over the shipment of medicines to the regions, ensure the availability of all the necessary medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 in the autumn-winter period, promptly respond to an increase in the need for medicines, and also ensure the fulfillment of the order to fill the retail sector with scarce drugs.

Particular attention is paid to the need to take systemic measures to support domestic manufacturers of medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov, Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy and Vice Minister of Healthcare Lyudmila Byurabekova took part in the inspection of the SK-Pharmacy logistics hub.













