PM inspects construction of social housing

Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the progress of social housing being built under the Nurly Zher program — the housing estates Bagystan and Bazis, which are planned to be commissioned this year in Nur-Sultan.





Currently, about 500 people are involved in the construction of the indicated residential complex with a total living space of over 160 thousand m? (2,786 apartments), the work is carried out in two shifts using advanced developments in the industry of large-panel housing construction.





The Head of Government instructed to carry out all construction work efficiently and put the objects into operation as scheduled.





“Under current conditions, the Government’s most important task is to increase the pace of construction, preserve existing and create new jobs, provide the people with affordable housing,” said Mamin.





In 2020, about 3 million m2 of housing will be built in the capital, and throughout the country — 15 million m2 or 150 thousand houses. Over 32 thousand families from socially vulnerable groups of the population, low-income people and youth, employees of budgetary organizations will be provided with rental and credit apartments in the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, Akim of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov, First Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev and others took part in the inspection trip.

















