PM inspects implementation of Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher state programs in Karaganda region

As part of his working trip to the Karaganda region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the implementation of the state programs Nurly Zhol and Nurly Zher.

The prime minister got acquainted with the reconstruction of the Karaganda – Balkhash highway with a total length of 363 km. The repair operations involved 1,800 workers and about 900 pieces of equipment.

This year it is planned to open traffic on new pavement along the entire length of the road, as well as to build 297 culverts, 17 bridges, two overpasses at the traffic intersection and 33 overpasses for the passage of agricultural machinery.

In total, in the framework of the Nurly Zhol State Program in the Karaganda region, road construction will cover over 800 km of roads.

The prime minister instructed to increase the pace of road construction and emphasized the importance of ensuring quality transport infrastructure.

In the city of Balkhash, Mamin familiarized himself with the construction of social housing as part of the Nurly Zher program, as well as with the project aimed at reconstructing the airport and increasing the tourist potential of the region.

The prime minister also visited the Balkhash smelter of Kazakhmys Smelting LLP, where he heard reports about the production process and plans for further development of the enterprise.





