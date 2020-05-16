PM inspects major social infrastructure projects in East Kazakhstan region

During his working trip, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the progress of spring field work and the implementation of major projects in energy, industry, housing and social infrastructure of the East Kazakhstan region.





In the Altai region, the head of government familiarized himself with the structure of sown areas and the course of spring field work of Altai Niva LLP, the construction of the Turgusun hydroelectric station, as well as the functioning of the stroke and cardiocenters of the Altai inter-district hospital.





In Ust-Kamenogorsk, the prime minister visited the major machine-building and metallurgical enterprises of the Republic of Kazakhstan — the Ust-Kamenogorsk Plant of Industrial Fittings and the Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Plant, where he got acquainted with plans for their further development.





The head of government inspected the construction of social housing in the new microdistrict of Ust-Kamenogorsk as part of the Nurly Zher state program. In total, it is planned to build 48 houses with a total area of about 400 thousand m.





During a visit to the East Kazakhstan State Technical University named after Serikbayev, the head of the government was presented research and development projects, including those aimed at import substitution.





Mamin visited the regional children's hospital, where he got acquainted with the work of resuscitation and operating units, as well as a research project on the release of immune plasma for the treatment of COVID-19.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.