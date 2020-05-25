PM inspects restoration works in Maktaaral district of Turkistan region

As part of his working trip to the Turkistan region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the progress of restoration works in the Maktaaral district, as well as the construction of infrastructure in Turkistan.

In the Maktaaral district, the head of government held meetings with the public and familiarized himself with the progress of restoration of the destroyed residential buildings in the villages of Nurlyzhol and Orgebas, as well as the construction of a new microdistrict in the village of Myrzakent for 500 families of the settlements of Zhenis, Zhanaturmys and Dostyk affected by the flood.

In Turkistan, Mamin familiarized himself with the progress of work to provide the population with drinking water and the modernization of irrigation networks in agriculture, and the introduction of sprinkler irrigation technologies.

The head of government examined the cultivated areas, material and technical base and products of the leading agricultural producers of Turkistan, met with local farmers and discussed plans with them for further development of the agro-industrial business in the region.

The prime minister inspected the progress of construction of transport, administrative, socio-cultural and tourist infrastructure of Turkistan.













