PM introduces First Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy

Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced the first vice minister, Alexey Tsoy, appointed by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the staff of the Ministry of Healthcare.

The head of government noted Tsoy’s great experience in the field of medicine and management. He will act as minister of healthcare for the period of treatment of Minister Yelzhan Birtanov.

Askar Mamin emphasized the importance of solving the tasks facing the healthcare system in protecting public health in the context of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Alexey Vladimirovich Tsoy was born April 2, 1977, in the South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the South Kazakhstan Medical Academy, graduate school of the Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, the Daneker Institute of International Law and International Business, the Higher School of Corporate Management of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He completed an internship at Stanford University (USA), as well as in Singapore, Moscow, Germany, Great Britain and others. He is a Doctor of Business Administration, Ph.D in Medicine.

He worked as an endoscopist surgeon, senior researcher at the Center for Reconstructive Surgery and Transplantology, a leading researcher at the Center for Internal Medicine of the National Medical Research Center, general secretary of the public association Eurasian Respiratory Society, director of the Center for the Introduction of Modern Medical Technologies in the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, head of the Medical Management Center Affairs of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chief physician of the Astana City Hospital No. 1, vice minister of healthcare and social development, vice minister of healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From February 2019, he has been head the Medical Center of the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

