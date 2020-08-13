PM named regions-outsiders in social and economic development

At the Government meeting, Prime Minister Askar Mamin named the leading regions and outsider regions in social and economic development, Kazpravda.kz reports.





In general, in the context of regions, following the results of seven months, nine regions ensured the growth of socio-economic development in five main indicators. These are Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Mangistau and North Kazakhstan regions, Nur-Sultan and Almaty", Mamin informed.





According to him, in five regions there is a positive trend in 4 indicators. These are Karaganda, Turkestan, Pavlodar, Aktobe regions and Shymkent.





The remaining three regions achieved growth in only three indicators - these are Atyrau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan regions. Regions need to work more actively and ensure the effective implementation of all measures taken to restore economic growth, including within the framework of government programs. They must support production, attract investment, promote exports, maintain employment and create permanent jobs," the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.





The PM instructed to boost work of regional anti-crisis headquarters, to promptly consider and make appropriate decisions on issues raised by entrepreneurs.









