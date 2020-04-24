PM participates in extraordinary meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Prime Minister Askar Mamin took part in an extraordinary video conference meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.





The meeting participants reviewed the progress in preparing the draft Strategic Directions for the Development of Eurasian Economic Integration until 2025, including approaches to pricing education for gas transportation services on the EAEU common market, phased liberalization of international road transport, and the development of flexible targeted mechanisms promoting economic development of the EAEU member states, as well as expanding cooperation in healthcare.





The meeting was also attended by Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Belarus – Sergey Rumas, Kyrgyzstan – Muhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the Republic of Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan and Chair of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.