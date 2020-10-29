President offered to allow Kazakhstanis to hang the flag in their homes

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to allow Kazakhstanis to hang the flag on the balconies of apartments or the walls of private houses.
I support the proposal of a number of MPs and citizens - patriots of our country on a wider use of state symbols of Kazakhstan, especially the state flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Head of State twitted.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the rules for the use of state symbols should be revised in Kazakhstan.
There are inaccuracies in the current legislation that limit the display of our flag, for example, on the balconies of apartments or the walls of private houses. It is required to revise the legislative and regulatory acts, first of all, the Rules for the use of the state symbols," the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan added.
