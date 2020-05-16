President receives National Bank chairman

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed on the current situation in the financial market and the results of the implementation of monetary policy for January-April 2020.

Erbolat Dossaev reported on the implementation of anti-crisis measures and approaches to restoring economic growth.

President Tokayev noted critical importance of strict control over the use of financial resources allocated for the Employment Roadmap, ensuring reaching till the final consumers. The Head of State also pointed to the need to create new productive jobs.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.