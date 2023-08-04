Prices for social products fall for the second week in a row
Deflation in the amount of -0.2% on socially significant products has been recorded for the last two weeks of July. These results and further measures to stabilize food prices were discussed on Saturday at a meeting in the government chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The decrease in prices is noted for 9 positions. The leaders in the duration of the fall are sunflower oil, buckwheat, poultry meat. Over the past week, the price index decreased for onions, sugar, carrots, potatoes, flour, salt.
Despite the decline in prices for most social products, some of them, in particular, cabbage, eggs, rice, continue to maintain a trend of slight growth. It was this issue that was given special attention at the meeting.
As of today, the Food Corporation has already purchased 6 thousand tons of rice cereals. The regions contracted only 5.7 thousand tons of rice, while it was instructed to bring the contract to 25 thousand tons. Only the availability of a sufficient volume of rice will reduce the rate of price growth for it", - First Vice Minister of the Ministry of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said.
He also added that work is underway with the Association of Egg Producers of Kazakhstan on the organization of procurement through a revolving scheme. The regions were instructed to ensure the conclusion of contracts directly with manufacturing plants.
Separately, we reviewed the work of regional commissions to investigate mediation schemes. Since the beginning of the year, 1108 commission meetings have been held and 360 unproductive intermediaries have been excluded, 716 chains have been analyzed and risks of exceeding the trade premium have been established for 122 facts.
For example, we see that large producers in June-July sold more than 27 million pieces of eggs to 5,000 customers, including 1,500 individuals, sales ranged from 1.5 to 2 million pieces. Then the chain is interrupted. We believe it is necessary, together with the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance, to consider the issue of bringing individuals to responsibility for illegal entrepreneurship, as well as to identify these persons in electronic invoices for the sale of socially significant food products",- the First Vice Minister of Trade said.
Vice-Minister of Agriculture Baglan Bekbauov also made a report at the meeting. He said that recommended volumes of onions and carrots have been formed in the regions for the 2024 off-season. Together with akimats, work continues on the forward conclusion of contracts for potatoes, cabbage, buckwheat, rice, sunflower oil, flour and sugar.
Despite the relatively stable situation in the country, akimats need to continue active work on contracting social products, primarily onions and cabbage. By August 1, you must ensure the conclusion of forward contracts for the supply of rice and the contracting of the required volumes. It is necessary to take appropriate measures to stabilize egg prices, work with businesses, producers, retail chains, work together with the Ministry of Finance and the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition to eliminate unnecessary intermediaries", - Serik Zhumangarin summed up the meeting.
