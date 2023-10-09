06.10.2023, 12:02 43196
Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government
Prices for socially important food products for 9 months of this year and possible risks in the coming off-season were discussed in the Government at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Measures taken during the agricultural year gave a positive result: it was possible to stabilize prices for a group of socially important products and reduce the rate of food inflation in Kazakhstan by 3 times compared to last year. According to the results of 9 months of 2023 food inflation totaled 6.2% (19.5% for 9 months of 2022). The price index for socially important food products for the same period of time decreased 6 times, amounting to 3.1% (19.5% for 9 months of 2022).
Such an effect was produced by systemic measures to support the sugar industry, sunflower oil production and the formation of vegetable stocks in the stabilization funds. However, there are now risks of price growth for flour products in the domestic market.
Due to changes in the grain market conditions, wheat prices rose in some regions in mid-September. Several factors had an impact: unfavorable weather conditions for the agricultural industry and a shortage of railcars when transporting grain from Russia for further processing by domestic flour mills.
As a result of wheat price hike, flour prices have increased in 13 regions", - Aydar Abildabekov, chairman of the MTI Trade Committee, informed the meeting.
On September 27, the Ministry of Trade and Integration together with the Ministry of Agriculture, Prodkorporatsiya, KTZ and akimats held a meeting at which operational response measures were developed to accelerate the delivery of cheap grain from the reserves of Prodkorporatsiya to the regions for its further transfer to flour-mill operators. However, due to various reasons this process has been delayed and only Turkestan region has fully received the necessary volumes of cheap grain. Serik Zhumangarin instructed all regions to speed up and take all measures to close the issue.
Special attention was paid to the situation with sugar, discussing the prolongation of financing agreements for sugar factories. Only 2 regions - Abay and Akmola oblasts - have fully carried out this work. Deputy Prime Minister also instructed to accelerate and complete it as soon as possible.
Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov reported on the availability of stocks of vegetables in the regional stock funds. He noted that after the September big onion fair in Zhambyl oblast, all regions provided their stocks for more than 100% of the seasonal demand.
For cabbage, in 6 oblasts the contract volumes are below the recommended levels, for potatoes two oblasts are lagging behind, for carrots - one oblast.
Despite the rice fair held last summer in Kyzylorda oblast, only five regions have formed their stocks at the level of necessary seasonal demand. Given the affordable price of domestic cereal (within 400 tenge per kg) and high demand for this product in neighboring countries, Serik Zhumangarin instructed the regions to bring the contracting of agreements on this product to the required level.
Based on the results of the meeting, KTZ was instructed to ensure the priority of supplies of socially important food products within Kazakhstan, as well as imports of vegetables from neighboring countries (Uzbekistan and Tajikistan) during the off-season and winter.
For reference: the growth of flour prices was recorded in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions.
06.10.2023, 21:55 45071
National Bank reduced the base rate to 16%
Images | facebook/National Bank
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan has made a decision to reduce the base rate to the level of 16% per annum with the interest rate corridor of +/- 1 percentage point, nationalbank.kz reports.
The annual inflation is gradually slowing down. External inflationary pressures are gradually decreasing against the backdrop of central banks' restraining policies and reduced global food prices. However, there are individual factors and risks that require attention. Internal inflation factors include fiscal stimulus, stable domestic demand, and high inflation expectations. Risks of secondary round effects from the increase in regulated prices have increased, which were previously offset by the dynamics of the tenge exchange rate.
Given the current decision and risk balance, the possibility of further lowering the base rate in 2023 is significantly constrained. Monetary policy easing until the end of the year will be considered if there is a slowdown in annual inflation to a one-digit level.
In September 2023, the annual inflation decreased to 11.8%, moving towards the lower bound of the projected range for 2023, which is 10-12%. This decline in inflation is occurring under moderately tight monetary policy and continued fiscal stimulus against the backdrop of the gradual waning of the high base effect from the previous year. The September figure came in below the forecast due to a more moderate-than-expected increase in utility tariffs. Monthly inflation stood at 0.6%, which is still significantly higher than historical averages. Core inflation, which reflects the sustainable inflationary processes, is stabilizing.
Inflation expectations have accelerated somewhat despite the slowdown in inflation. The expected inflation for September, one year ahead, was 17% (compared to 16.4% in August). However, the perceived price growth in September decreased to 17.8% (down from 18.4% in August). Overall, the dynamics of expected and perceived inflation reflect the implementation of reforms in the housing and communal services market and rising of gasoline prices.
External inflation is developing favorably, continuing to slow down, but certain inflationary factors and risks have increased. Prices on the global food markets are decreasing due to the lower cost of dairy products, vegetable oils, meat, and grains. However, the stability of inflationary processes has delayed interest rate cuts in developed countries and led to a strengthening of central banks' tightening policies. In its latest decision in September 2023, the ECB raised interest rates again in an effort to reduce persistently high inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is considering another interest rate hike, partly due to concerns about accelerating inflation driven by rising oil prices, prompted by the extension of voluntary supply constraints by OPEC+ countries. In Russia, tightening of monetary policy continued in September 2023 due to accelerating inflation.
Economic growth is in line with the forecasts of the National Bank. From January to August 2023, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 4.9% year-on-year. Business activity is expanding due to stable domestic demand, implementation of infrastructure projects, and recovery in the oil sector. The key contributors to economic growth continue to be the construction, trade, industrial, information, and communication sectors.
Pro-inflationary risks are associated with the strengthening of fiscal stimulus in the current year and the lack of anchoring of inflation expectations. Another significant factor is the potential realization of delayed secondary effects from the increase in fuel and lubricants, and housing and communal services prices, which were previously offset by the dynamics of the tenge exchange rate, as well as worsening forecasts for wheat crop yields in the current year.
From the external sector, the main source of risks for future price growth is the uncertainty in the geopolitical situation. These risks include the acceleration of inflation in Russia and the potential increase in global food prices due to the non-renewal of the ‘Grain Deal’.
The observed steady slowdown in inflation has allowed for the utilization of available room for reducing the base rate. However, due to the presence of several inflationary risks both in the external sector and within the economy, the possibilities for further rate cuts in 2023 are significantly constrained. Monetary policy easing until the end of the year will be considered if there is a slowdown in annual inflation to a one-digit level.
The moderately tight nature of monetary conditions will contribute to further lowering inflation closer to the lower bound of the projected range of 10-12% by the end of 2023, as well as stabilizing it at the target level of 5% in the medium term. The National Bank will monitor the trajectory of annual inflation converging towards the target to respond promptly to possible deviations.
The next scheduled decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on the base rate will be announced on November 24, 2023, at 12:00 Astana time.
05.10.2023, 09:45 52051
Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Senior Vice President of ExxonMobil John Whelan, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed the implementation of projects for future expansion and management of wellhead pressure at the Tengiz field, plans for further development of the Kashagan field, issues of supply of liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market and construction of gas separation complex.
Prime Minister emphasized that the increase of local content in major oil and gas projects is one of the key factors for the development of basic sectors of the economy. In this regard, he called for strengthening interaction with local manufacturers interested in producing products for the needs of operators.
This will make it possible to close the need for a number of positions of oil and gas engineering goods, which are currently imported," Alikhan Smailov said.
In general, the Prime Minister noted that the Government is always open to a constructive dialog with the company within the framework of implementation of joint plans.
In turn, John Whelan reminded that ExxonMobil was one of the first foreign international oil companies to open a representative office in Kazakhstan.
To date, we have invested more than $28 billion in the Republic, which makes us one of the largest foreign investors. As a long-standing partner in major projects such as Kashagan, Tengiz and the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, we look forward to further strengthening our bilateral ties and strategic partnership," he said.
25.09.2023, 18:13 111721
Kazakhstan companies increased exports of services by 16.7% in 2023
Images | Depositphotos
On the development of Kazakhstan's export potential told at a briefing in the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to the Vice Minister, the trade turnover of non-primary goods of Kazakhstan in January-July 2023 increased by 21.7% compared to the same period last year and reached 46.7 billion dollars. Exports of non-primary goods for 7 months of 2023 amounted to $ 14.2 billion. Exports of services increased by 16.7% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached $ 2.1 billion.
The top 3 non-resource exports include copper and copper cathodes (12.9% share), ferroalloys (10.2%), and uranium (9.4%).
We also observe a qualitative improvement in the diversification of the commodity basket, expansion of the export geography. The main markets traditionally remain Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey and the Netherlands. At the same time, there is a significant growth of supplies to the EU, China and Central Asian countries", - said Kairat Torebayev.
The work on providing financial and non-financial support measures for exporters. To date, more than 100 companies have participated in international outbound trade events: these are trade and economic missions in 7 countries and an international exhibition in China. As a result of state support measures, export contracts worth more than 500 million dollars were concluded in the first half of 2023.
Separately, the Vice-Minister noted the legislative work to improve the export promotion ecosystem. He recalled that the Head of State in his Address emphasized the creation of a full-fledged export promotion institution with consolidation of all necessary tools on the basis of KazakhExport.
The Ministry of Trade and Integration has developed a draft law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on export credit agency issues. The bill is aimed at creating a special legal status of export credit agency, which will allow to unite the main measures of financial support and development of non-resource exports in the hands of ECA, which will act without a license for insurance and reinsurance", - said Kairat Torebayev at the briefing.
At present, KazakhExport, as an insurance organization, is not authorized to engage in any activities other than insurance and reinsurance. International experience shows that similar export credit agencies perform insurance, reinsurance, guaranteeing and financing of export operations.
In creating a Kazakhstani export credit agency, it is proposed that it be endowed with specific functions that will not overlap with the activities of other companies.
In addition, work is underway to create five cross-border hubs aimed at developing cross-border trade. These are the international center of industrial cooperation "Central Asia" in Turkestan region (Uzbekistan), the industrial trade and logistics complex in Zhambyl region (Kyrgyzstan), the center of cross-border trade "Eurasia" in the West Kazakhstan Region (Russia), the container hub "Caspian" in Mangystau region (countries of the Caspian region), the cross-border hub "Khorgos node" in Zhetysu region (China).
The creation of new production facilities on the basis of hubs together with border countries will contribute to the development of industrial cooperation and transport and logistics infrastructure. As a result, a significant increase in export supplies is expected, as well as the geography of sales markets for Kazakhstani goods will expand.
22.09.2023, 13:47 127031
Interdepartmental Commission on Trade: export duty, restrictions on coal and gas exports
Images | Depositphotos
At the meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on foreign trade policy and participation in international economic organizations chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin considered and made decisions on a number of significant issues, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The issue of export duty on sunflower seeds was again heatedly discussed. At the previous two meetings of the Interdepartmental Commission, it has already been raised among the range of stakeholders: from producers and processors to government agencies and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atamaeken". Having once again weighed all the results of the export duty and the current course of the state policy aimed at diversification of production in the country towards processing, the IMC meeting decided to leave the current export duty on sunflower seeds at the rate of 20%, but not less than 100 euros per ton, unchanged. The National Association of Oilseed Processors was proposed to reach a consensus with sunflower seed producers on purchase prices, which the Association undertook to publicly announce in the near future.
The most profitable business. According to the Office for National Statistics, growing sunflower seeds is one of the most profitable businesses in the Agribusiness sector. The overall profitability of this oilseed crop in the country is 96.4%.
Processing capacity. More than 50 enterprises are involved in sunflower seed processing in the country, with an annual total raw material processing capacity of 3.2 million tons. In 2022, the utilization of the existing sunflower processing capacity (2.8 million tons) was 34%. In 2022, the gross harvest of sunflower seeds amounted to 1.3 million tons, i.e. today there are already all prerequisites for full processing of oilseeds in the domestic market.
Sown areas are growing: from 960,400 ha in 2021 to 1 million ha in 2022 (14%) and 1.2 million ha in 2023 (6%). The average increase is 10% annually.
Sunflower seed exports are growing: 346.8 thousand tons of sunflower seeds were exported in 2022, which is 2.3 times higher than the level of the same period of 2021 (145.9 thousand tons). At the same time, the export of sunflower seeds in the marketing period (from October to August) 2020-2023, exceeds the average annual exports.
Vegetable oil production is growing: during the season (from September 2022 to August 2023) the production of unrefined oil exceeded 417 thousand tons, which is 50% more than in the season 2021-2022 (279 thousand tons). Refined oil production rose 4.1% to 145,300 tons during the same time. Imports of bottled sunflower oil decreased: from September 2022 to July 2023 imports amounted to 35.2 thousand tons, a decrease of 15%. Thus, the growth of production is against the background of a reduction in imports, i.e. import substitution is taking place.
Exports of processed products are growing. For 2022, 229.4 thousand tons of sunflower oil worth $319.7 million were exported, which is almost 3 times higher than the level of 2021 (84.9 thousand tons worth $98.8 million).
The price of oil in stores is decreasing. Export duty was introduced on February 4, 2023, from January to September the average price of sunflower oil in the country decreased by 16%. As of September 12 this year, the average price was 764 tenge.
Receipts to the budget. The volume of duties paid for the export of sunflower seeds to the country's budget, from which further agricultural producers receive subsidies, amounted to 4.2 billion tenge.
Limiting the export of raw materials and increasing the volume of processing is a global trend in the economies of neighboring countries. Such states as Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, which have practically no raw materials of their own, create favorable conditions for the supply of raw materials and build processing facilities. Kyrgyzstan has a zero rate of Value Added Tax on import of sunflower seeds exclusively for vegetable oil production. Uzbekistan has a zero duty on imports of sunflower seeds and sunflower oil. As a result, import of sunflower seeds from Kazakhstan takes the first place annually in the structure of Uzbekistan's imports. At the same time, countries producing their own raw materials, such as Russia and Belarus, extend export duties and introduce export licensing.
In addition, at the meeting the Interdepartmental Commission decided to extend the ban on coal export by motor vehicles. This is due to the upcoming start of the heating season, for uninterrupted supply of social coal to the population. In order to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to the population and deliveries to the automobile market, a restriction on the export of liquefied petroleum gas by road and rail transport was established.
Also at the meeting, the Interdepartmental Commission discussed the issue of abolishing the export duty on lubricating oils, considered the extension of the anti-dumping measure against cold-deformed seamless stainless steel pipes and other issues of foreign trade activities.
21.09.2023, 14:39 127226
EDB investments in Kazakhstan grows at faster rates
Images | primeminister.kz
The volume of investments of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) in Kazakhstan in the first two years of implementation of the Strategy for 2022-2026 years may exceed the plan by 70% and amount to more than $2.2 billion. This became known during a meeting of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov with the Chairman of the Board of the Bank Nikolai Podguzov, primeminister.kz reports.
Nikolai Podguzov emphasized that Kazakhstan is a leader in the volume of investments attracted from the EDB. Thus, 104 projects worth $5.6 billion have already been implemented in various sectors. This includes the construction of solar and wind generation, modernization of enterprises in the manufacturing sector, chemical industry, cogeneration plants, street lighting networks, as well as the renewal of the fleet of railway rolling stock, development of companies in the agro-industrial complex sector, construction of airports, main gas pipelines, etc.
In June this year, traffic was opened on the Big Almaty Ring Road, which was built with EDB financing in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Islamic Development Bank. Currently, the EDB together with international partners is financing the expansion and modernization of Almaty Airport. Along with these promising projects are the construction of the Ayagoz-Bakhty railroad line and a new border crossing on the Kazakhstan-China border. The new infrastructure is expected to increase cargo turnover by 20 million tons per year.
In addition, the Bank intends to participate in the reconstruction and expansion of the main water pipeline "Astrakhan - Mangyshlak". Taking into account the high social significance of the project it is planned to provide special financing terms.
Alikhan Smailov noted the important role of EDB in the infrastructural development of the republic and emphasized the correctness of the Bank's approach, taking into account the goals of national development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
For reference: Eurasian Development Bank is an international financial organization that carries out investment activities in the Eurasian space. For more than 17 years EDB has been promoting the strengthening and expansion of economic ties and comprehensive development of member countries. The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share of the EDB's portfolio is occupied by projects with integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering. The Bank's activities are guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.
21.09.2023, 09:32 127571
Alikhan Smailov holds Economic Demonopolization Commission meeting
Images | primeminister.kz
The issues of taking antimonopoly measures in the areas of oil production and transportation, health care and operation of railway infrastructure were discussed at the Economic Demonopolization Commission headed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Thus, the activity of a private company owning an oil pipeline, through which raw materials from one of the fields are sent to the bitumen plant for processing, was considered. There are no similar pipelines on this route, which makes it impossible to transport oil by an alternative route.
Taking advantage of its monopoly position, the company set a tariff for services 30 times higher than the tariffs used for oil transportation for similar distances by other market participants.
As a result of the discussion, authorized government agencies are instructed to analyze the validity of the established prices and take the necessary measures through the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The meeting also considered the issue of returning a number of services provided to the Atyrau Refinery and Petrochemical Plant under outsourcing to the competence of the plants themselves. In particular, it was noted that the first phase of transferring the functions of maintenance of automatics and pipelines, water supply and plumbing services to the enterprise was completed at Petrochemical Plant. At present, similar work is being done on construction and installation services, maintenance of electrical equipment, power grids and ventilation, shipper services, etc. It should be completed by the end of the current year.
Along with this, the participants discussed the issues of transfer of the enterprise, working in the field of equipping medical organizations with equipment and machinery, from trust management to the Ministry of Healthcare, as well as the operation of railway access roads, previously returned to the state ownership.
20.09.2023, 11:04 126631
Economic ties between Kazakhstan and Singapore to continue strengthening
Images | primeminister.kz
Today Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev held a meeting with the General Director of the Singapore company "Surbana Jurong Group" Mr. Sean Chao, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting they discussed topical issues of cooperation in such spheres as electric power, renewable energy sources, transportation infrastructure, water supply.
Yerulan Zhamaubayev noted that in 2022 trade turnover between the two countries increased by 65.1% compared to 2021 and reached $1.9 billion. There is a steady growth of investment of Singaporean capital in the economy of Kazakhstan. For the first quarter of 2023 attracted $ 92.2 million. Less than 20 years from Singapore attracted $ 1.2 billion.
The Head of the Ministry of Finance also emphasized that today in Kazakhstan there are more than 200 operating enterprises with the participation of Singaporean capital.
We will continue to take all possible measures to promote the inflow of foreign investment to remain an investment leader in Central Asia," Yerulan Zhamaubayev said.
In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister outlined the importance of Singapore as a major partner in Southeast Asia.
For his part, Sean Chao emphasized that the regions of Kazakhstan and Singapore are linked by many years of close cooperation in various areas. At the same time, there is a significant potential for its expansion
15.09.2023, 12:04 117076
A "quick wins" plan will be developed for joint projects between Kazakhstan and Hubei Province of China
This was agreed by the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev during a roundtable with major Chinese entrepreneurs, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
Business negotiations with business captains took place within the framework of trade and economic mission of Kazakhstani commodity producers to the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province. The parties discussed current areas of cooperation, presented their export and investment potential. The Hubei Provincial E-Commerce Association voiced its proposals on transformation of the e-commerce sector.
As the Minister of Trade and Integration noted, the relations between Kazakhstan and China are dynamically developing in all directions. In August, Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin held meetings with representatives of Chinese business in Shenzhen and Beijing. Return visits of business circles of Shanxi and Shandun provinces in Astana have already been made.
Today Kazakhstan and China are closely cooperating on 52 joint projects in various sectors of the economy worth over 20 billion dollars. Mutual work is underway in the field of industrialization and investment.
The key sectors identified for attracting investors are agribusiness, processing and logistics, and digital trade. For companies that want to invest, our country has a large-scale package of incentives, which provides for the allocation of land plots for the construction of industrial facilities, tax exemption for up to 10 years, quotas for the import of labor and other preferences. Taking into account the profiles of your companies, we can also offer opportunities to invest in the economy of Kazakhstan", - Arman Shakkaliev addressed the participants of the round table.
The minister noted that the state is very interested in attracting foreign investment in the country.
We are committed to developing the regions of our country. If there is a focused interest in a certain area of Kazakhstan, we are ready to work out promptly on the ground all arising issues on investment projects and related processes. This will be more effective and faster", - said Arman Shakkaliev.
About 20 Chinese companies from various fields, including mineral processing, business services and wholesale trade, construction and operation of energy facilities, solar panel manufacturing, transportation management, cargo warehousing, and e-commerce participated in the talks.
At the meeting, the parties agreed to identify promising projects for early implementation and quick results. QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center together with the Association of Entrepreneurs of Hubei Province will have to develop a plan of concrete actions on export-import of products.
Also, the Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev asked the representatives of the Association to assist Kazakh companies in finding markets. In response, Zhang Fancheng, representative of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Hubei Province, proposed to conduct a marketing campaign for Kazakhstani enterprises so that as many potential partners in China as possible could get an idea of the capabilities of our manufacturers and Kazakhstani brands.
The trade mission of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs to the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, takes place from September 14 to 16. Business negotiations in B2B format, visits to enterprises, signing of export agreements are planned within the framework of the event.
