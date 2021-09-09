Prices monitoring platform created in Kazakhstan

An analytical platform for monitoring food prices and their forecast has been created in Kazakhstan, said Yerzhan Kazanbayev, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration.
An analytical trading platform has been created, which is ready to be launched in a pilot mode. The platform will allow online monitoring of food prices and make forecast of the prices," Kazanbayev said at a government meeting on Tuesday.
Source: KazTAG
