Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduces First Vice Minister of Digital Development Bagdat Mussin

Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced First Vice Minister Bagdat Mussin, appointed by the Resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan, who will temporarily act as minister, to the staff of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.





Mamin stressed that the Head of State has set specific tasks for the ministry to digitize public services and sectors of the economy. Particular attention should be paid to the digitalization of healthcare and education. Achieving all of these critical tasks is essential, especially during the pandemic. Within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan program, it is necessary to provide rural settlements with high-quality Internet, to develop the innovative ecosystem of Kazakhstan.





Mussin Bagdat Batyrbekovich was born on March 3, 1983, in Ekibastuz, Pavlodar region. He graduated from Suleiman Demirel University with a degree in Systems Engineering, Kazakh Institute of Law and International Relations with a degree in Law.





He began his career as a software engineer, worked as head of the IS Support Department of the Republican State Legal Information Center of the Ministry of Justice, head of Information Technology at the Department of Economics and Finance of the Ministry of Justice, held senior positions in the Ministry of Communications and Information, headed the JSC National Information Technologies, JSC Kazpost, Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor's Office.





In March 2020, he was appointed Advisor to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Digitalization and Innovative Technologies.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.