Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed to intensify the implementation of the program "Nurly Zher"

Astana. 18 July. Kazakhstan Today - At the meeting of the Government, chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the interim results of the implementation of the Housing Construction Program "Nurly Zher" were considered.



As reported by the Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhenis Kassymbek, the implementation of the "Nurly Zher" program began this year with the aim of providing affordable housing for the population. The program consists of five areas: the construction of rental housing for socially vulnerable segments of the population; Development of individual housing construction; Construction of credit housing through the system of housing savings; Stimulation of housing construction by private developers; Increasing the availability of mortgage lending.



According to the MID RK, in the first half of the year, due to all sources, 5.5 million square meters (54% to the plan) or 47.7 thousand apartments and houses, were commissioned which is 11% higher than in the same period in 2016. At the expense of public funds 7300 apartments were commissioned under the "Nurly Zher" program.



The implementation of the four directions of the program was reported by the chairman of the board of the Baiterek holding Y. Dossayev. The reports on the situation in the regions were made by the Akims of the North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions K. Aksakalov and B. Bakauov.



Summing up the consideration of the issue, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Baiterek holding to take control of the planning of allocated funds and volumes of housing construction taking into account the needs of the population and the citizens' readiness to purchase it.



On the instructions of the Head of State, it is necessary to ensure targeted spending of the allocated funds and to strengthen work on attracting private developers within the framework of the implementation of the program "Nurly Zher".



Akimats of the regions were instructed to intensify work in all areas of the program "Nurly Zher", to determine in advance the places of mass construction and to ensure the timely allocation of funds from the local budget for the development of design estimates in the volumes envisaged by the plans for housing construction for the coming years.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



