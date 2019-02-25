Prime Minister of Kazakhstan holds a regular meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate

Astana. 27 September. Kazakhstan Today - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a regular meeting of the Council for Improving the Investment Climate today in Ukimet Uyi.



During the meeting, the participants discussed issues of protection and strengthening intellectual property rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, problems of violation of rules for the use of trademarks, as well as risks arising from the appearance of counterfeit products.



In addition, the prospects of creating a specialized court on intellectual property in Kazakhstan, as well as the impact of the level of intellectual property rights protection on the digital transformation of the economy were discussed.



For reference:



The Council for Improving the Investment Climate chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established by the Government Resolution of 1 March 2012 to address systemic issues related to improving the investment climate in the country. The main objectives of the Council are to assist in attracting and effectively using domestic and foreign investments, as well as supporting investors in resolving the problematic issues that they face in their work in Kazakhstan.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.