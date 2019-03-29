Reconstruction of 2 CHPPs in Karaganda requires 150 bln tenge - MayorИs Office

Karaganda. 17 March. Kazakhstan Today - There was a plan for modernization of CHPP-2 of JSC "ArcelorMittal Temirtau", which worked with big failures last winter. The reconstruction of the station requires more than 80 billion tenge.



By request of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, 2 design institutes developed feasibility studies for the reconstruction of CHPP-TBS and CHPP-2 owned by the company. The projects in terms of the possible impact on the environment were discussed at public hearings.



"Both stations were built in the Soviet period: CHPP-TBS - in 1959, CHPP-2 - in 1973. They have already developed their resources. It's not the first winter of CHPP-2 that works tensely. With this state of affairs, we will not be able to work long. Now everything is done to prevent such a scenario. 2 institutes worked on the feasibility study, and our expectations from the implementation of these projects are very large", - Chief power engineer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau Vadim Lesin reported.



According to calculations, the cost of reconstruction of 2 central heat and power plants will exceed 150 billion tenge. The modernization of CHPP-2 requires over 80 billion tenge, CHPP-TBS - about 70 billion tenge.



At CHPP-2 it is necessary to replace the existing boilers and turbogenerators. Ancillary equipment is subject to modernization. The construction of a new waggon dump and a device for coal defrosting, replacement of crushers, gas-purifying equipment and other devices is supposed.



The project implementation is designed for six years. Now assessment of capital assets of both stations is made. It is planned to determine by the end of March the establishment of a joint venture with JSC "Central Asian Electric Power Corporation" (CAEPC).



By the way, on March 27, CAEPC appointed an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in Almaty. The agenda included the issue of concluding an agreement between the company and ArcelorMittal Temirtau.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.