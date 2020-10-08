Regulations and structure of Agency for development of competition approved by President

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on some issues of the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In accordance with subparagraph 1) of paragraph 2 of Article 17-1 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated December 26, 1995 "On the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated September 8, 2020 No. 407 "On measures to further improve the system of public administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan", I HEREBY RESOLVE:

1. To approve the attached:

1) Regulations on the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan (hereinafter - the Agency);

2) the structure of the Agency;

3) changes and additions that are made to some acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2. To transfer to the Agency the functions and powers of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan to exercise state control and licensing of activities in the field of commodity exchanges.

3. The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to take other measures arising from this Decree.

4. The Administration of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan shall be authorized to control execution of this Decree.

5. This Decree comes into effect from the date of signing and is subject to official publication.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K. Tokayev

Nur-Sultan, Akorda, October 5, 2020

No. 428

The mission of the Agency is to create equal conditions for market entities by protecting and developing competition, limiting monopolistic activities and preventing unfair competition," the text of the decree says.

Recall, on September 9, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed a decree on measures to further improve the public administration system, which established the Agency for protection and development of competition of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the transfer of the functions and powers of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to it in the field of protecting competition and limiting monopolistic activities in the relevant commodity markets, control and regulation of activities related to the sphere of state monopoly.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.