Results of third Land Reform Commission’s meeting announced

In the building of the Agriculture Ministry of Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov chaired the third meeting of the Commission on Land Reform, the Agriculture Ministry’s press service said on Saturday.





The Commission examined proposals regarding the reform of land relations, which were previously considered in ad-hoc task groups.





The Commission supported a number of points during an open vote.





It was resolved to recommend the Agriculture Ministry to develop and submit to the Government a position on the establishment of the Committee on Rural Affairs, and to the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry - to develop and launch the "Unified State Coordinate System of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





In addition, the ministries of education and science, agriculture, labor and social protection of the population were recommended to amend educational programs and professional standards in land management, land cadastre and monitoring of land relations in order to improve students’ knowledge of these areas.





The Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, together with regional akimats, was also proposed to amend the Rules for haymaking and grazing in the lands of the State forest fund, so that the local population could use unused forest lands for grazing and forage.





Upon consideration results of the second task group, it was decided to recommend to the Ministry of Agriculture to develop a new provision of the Land Code, prohibiting construction of residential buildings on the cultivated areas of individual subsidiary farms, as well as provide for a novelty prohibiting members of regional land commissions from participating in competitive meetings on land acquisition in relation to their relatives.





At the end of the meeting, the Land Reform Commission, by voting, resolved to withdraw from consideration several proposals, since these issues are either provided for by the current legislation, or are introduced to Parliament as part of new bills.





Thus, proposals to simplify the provision of agricultural land, as well as to simplify procedures and shorten the period for obtaining citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan by kandas have been removed from consideration.





The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for April 17 this year.













