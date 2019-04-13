Retail deposits in Kazakhstan's banks reached 8.5 trillion tenges

Retail deposits of the second-tier banks of Kazakhstan increased by 7.5% over the last year (593.6 billion tenges) and as of the end of June 2018 has made up 8.5 trillion tenges. At the same time, total deposits have increased by 0.3% (58 billion tenges), up to 16.9 trillion tenges, ranking.kz reports.





As a result, the share of retail deposits has increased from 46.9% to 50.2% over the year, so, the deposits of individuals remain the key funding source of the second-tier banks.





The volume of deposits of individuals has been increased by 19 out of 32 banks of Kazakhstan.





Over the last year, the share of deposits in national currency has increased from 45% to 52.9%, hitherto dominated by deposits in foreign currency in the portfolio of retail deposits over 4 years.









