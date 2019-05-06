Retail trade volume increased by 11.2 percent in Kazakhstan over a year

Almaty. February 19. Kazakhstan Today - In Kazakhstan, the retail trade volume increased by 11.2 percent in January 2013 compared to the same period last year. According to the State Statistics Agency, the volume of sold consumer goods amounted to over 360 billion tenge.



As Caspionet reports, the largest share amounting to almost 63 percent belongs to non-food products. Experts also note the increase in the number of supermarkets, which currently account for 57.6 percent of the retail market. The State Statistics Agency reports that the wholesale trade volume increased by 13 percent and totaled 811.5 billion tenge during the recounting period. The volume of public catering increased by 5.4 percent and reached 14.7 billion tenge. According to the experts, the growth in population's consumption stimulates representatives of retail chains to compete for customers and improve customer service.



"Starting with retailers, banks, there is virtually nobody exempt. The customer service is not as strong as it could be. My experience for firms, which wanna grow fast, the government that wants to create more revenue that wants to grow has to have incredible customer services. Here's what I've learnt is that everybody in the world loves great service," John Tschohl, Customer Service Specialist told.



Kazakhstan retailers work on improving customer service and actively use the experience of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and implement service strategies, which are successful in Western markets. According to experts, the economic benefits of the programmes are obvious. The turnover of some foreign companies increased from 25 to 50 percent over a year.



