Roads Astana-Temirtau and Almaty-Kapshagai to be fee-paying on December

Astana. 25 July. Kazakhstan Today - On December 2017 the roads Astana-Temirtau and Almaty-Kapshagai, as well as Almaty-Horgos will operate in a payment regime. It was known from the Minister for investment and development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek during the session of the Government.



According to the head of the Ministry, in all 6,5 thousand kilometers of road are planned to make fee-paying.



"In the present year, we started to change a system of payment on the roads Astana-Temirtau (132 km) and Almaty - Kapshagai (42 km). The change of the system on the road Almaty - Horgos (295 km) is planned in the second half of the year. In the end of the year the system is planned to be launched on the given roads", he informed.



Z. Kassymbek noted, that design of the project of introducing payment to 5,5 thousand kilometers is planned to finish by the end of the year.



We note that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs started to implement of new road projects.



Source: strategy2050.kz website



