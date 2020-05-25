Roman Sklyar discusses development of bilateral cooperation in engineering with German companies

May 20, 2020, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar chaired a video conference with the participation of the leaders of over 50 leading German companies.

The event was dedicated to the development of bilateral cooperation in engineering, as well as the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the meetings of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with German business as part of his visits to Germany in 2019 and early 2020.

Particular attention will be paid to the self-sufficiency of the Kazakhstani economy and the development of new productions in the manufacturing industry based on the existing powerful raw material base. Creating a diversified economy with a focus on manufacturing has always been and remains the main priority for the development of our economy," said Roman Sklyar.

Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms emphasized the importance of developing comprehensive trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, and also informed about measures to minimize the negative impact of the crisis on the country’s industry.

During the online meeting, the Chair of the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan Meiram Pshembaev spoke about the activities of the business association, which includes more than 540 engineering enterprises in the country, including companies with German capital. In his speech, he paid special attention to the prospects for the development of the engineering industry in Kazakhstan, the implementation of the Roadmap for 2019-2024, and the establishment of the Industrial Development Fund.

At the end of the web-conference, a discussion took place, during which the participants spoke out for intensifying trade and economic contacts, discussed several practical issues and agreed to continue holding regular such meetings in the future.













