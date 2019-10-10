Roxi Petroleum nets $40 mln for drilling project in Kazakhstan

London. January 9. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan-focused Roxi Petroleum has attracted $4 0million in new investment from a Kazakhstan investor.



According to City A.M., "Kairat Alpamysovich Satylganov, a Kazakh businessman, will buy 355.2 m new Roxi shares at 7 p a share, marking a significant premium to the closing share price of 2.125 p at the start of this week."



"The investment will be used to fund the BNG licence area in Kazakhstan, where Roxi intends to drill three deep wells and three shallow wells. Following the subscription, Satylganov, a former chairman of Kazakh banks Halyk Bank and ATF Bank, will hold a 37.5 per cent holding. The Kazakhstan businessman, who was also chairman of investment company Almex, will join the Roxi board," the online edition reports.



"The first $10m - representing around 14.57 per cent of Roxi's share capital - will be paid on 31 January in exchange for the issue of around 88.8m new shares.The AIM-listed firm is not subject to the UK Takeover Code, and Satylganov's investment will not trigger an automatic takeover offer," the article says.



