Almaty. October 24. Kazakhstan Today - Russia recognizes debt restructuring of Kazakhstan's BTA Bank. This recognition is part of the bank's ongoing debt restructuring.



According to Caspionet, the process of debt restructuring of Kazakhstan's BTA Bank has been recognized in Russia, the organization's press service reported. Late last year, BTA Bank said it plans another restructuring of its debt. The deadline for debt restructuring was extended until December 20, 2012.



