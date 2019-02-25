New York. October 19. Kazakhstan Today - The stable outlook on Alliance Bank JSC reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the Kazakh government would remain a majority shareholder of the bank and continue to provide liquidity and funding support.



S&P also believes the bank would continue to build up its capital base through higher retained earnings and that the share of the nonperforming loan portfolio would decline through proactive recovery measures and the dynamic growth of new lending, the Ratings Service says.



"If we perceived that the Kazakh government's stance toward Alliance Bank were no longer consistent with a "moderately high" likelihood of support, we could reduce the two notches of uplift that we currently incorporate into the ratings and therefore lower the ratings on the bank," according to S&P.



"Alternatively, we may raise the ratings if Alliance Bank's bottom-line earnings and, notably, some expected positive one-time elements are high enough to increase our projected risk-adjusted capital ratio for the bank (before adjustments) to more than 3%. Ratings upside would also develop if the bank's asset quality recovered toward the system average through disposal, without recourse, of problem assets. However, we do not expect either scenario to occur over the next 12 months," S&P says.



"Formal confirmation that the merger between Alliance Bank and Temirbank will go ahead would prompt a review of the ratings on both banks once we have sufficient details about the transaction. In our view, the combined entity would benefit from increased market share and higher capitalization than Alliance Bank currently has," according to S&P.



