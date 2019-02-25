New York. November 15. Kazakhstan Today - S&P equalizes the rating on Kazakhstan's major freight wagon owner JSC Kaztemirtrans (KTT) with its rating on Kazakhstan's national railway operator Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale kzAA/--/--), KTT's 100% parent.



According to the S&P's press release, "the equalization of the rating reflects our view of an almost certain likelihood that KTZ would provide financial support to KTT, if needed. We base our view on the following:



KTT is 100% owned by KTZ. The KTZ group guarantees almost all of KTT's debt;



KTZ views KTT as a strategic core subsidiary. KTT is tightly integrated within KTZ's freight operations--one of the group's main activities--and derives the bulk of its revenues from KTZ; and



As one of the main subsidiaries of the KTZ group, KTT is closely associated with KTZ and we think that its default would negatively affect KTZ's access to the capital markets;



In addition, most of the KTZ group's debt carries cross guarantees between KTZ and KTT, as well as cross-default provisions.



The stand-alone credit profile of KTT is constrained by what we see as the company's obsolete rolling stock, which results in high investment needs; high debt leverage; high exposure to foreign currency risk; and exposure to rail traffic volatility under existing short-term lease contracts."



