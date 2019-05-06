New York. November 7. Kazakhstan Today - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said Monday that it had assigned its 'BB+' long-term debt rating and 'kzAA-' Kazakhstan national scale rating to the proposed Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) 3 billion (about $20 million) senior unsecured debt issue to be placed in 2012 by Kazakh Agrarian Credit Corp. (KACC;BB+/Stable/B; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA-').



According to the S&P's press release, KACC is a state-owned provider of subsidized credit to agricultural and nonagricultural businesses in rural areas throughout the Kazakhstan (Republic of) (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA').



KACC is issuing the bond under its KZT6 billion issuance program for 2011-2012. The bond will have a maturity of three years.



The ratings on the bond mirror those on the issuer.



The ratings on KACC reflect its stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'b+', plus our opinion of a "high" likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Kazakh government in the event of financial distress.



