Serik Akhmetov urges to draw up development plans for each special economic zone

Almaty. July 17. Kazakhstan Today - The issues of attracting investments, development of special economic zones, as well as preparation for the upcoming heating season have been discussed on Tuesday at a meeting of the Government chaired by Prime Minister Serik Akhmetov.



Speaking at the meeting Vice Minister of Industry and New Technologies Albert Rau reported that over the past four years Kazakhstan attracted about 170 billion U.S. dollars in investments, according to the Prime Minister's official website. The package of investment preferences was expanded in order to improve the investment climate. Investment legislation is being improved. A platform for dialogue with investors has been formed.



Rau believes that for further improvement of work including on the main recommendations of the OECD, it is necessary to "introduce stability of legislation for non-extractive sector for 10 years, conduct monitoring of domestic investments abroad, to carry out the calculation of statistics on FDI by region."



These measures will help to improve the investment climate and increase investment competitiveness.



Albert Rau also told about the performance of the special economic zones. "For the entire period of their functioning 97 billion tenge was allocated from the national budget. Private investment amounted to 308 billion tenge," Rau said. Kazakhstani SEZs produced goods worth 270 billion tenge. He noted that about 28 billion tenge was paid in taxes, so nearly a third of the allocated budget funds were returned.



As he said, "until the end of the year it is planned to draw up medium-term development plans for each special economic zone, with reference to the second five-year plan of the state program of forced industrial innovative development."



Summing up the discussion, the Prime Minister supported the proposed approach in the development of special economic zones and noted the need for "continuous promotion of the country's attractiveness in terms of tough competition for global investment."



