Several decisions to stabilize sanitary and epidemiological situation made in Kazakhstan

At a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, a number of important decisions to stabilize the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country were made.

Pursuant to the instructions of the Head of State, 102 highly qualified specialists will be sent to the region to strengthen the personnel potential of the Atyrau region, and 56 specialists will be sent to the Mangystau region.

The marginal retail price of disposable medical three-layer masks has been reduced from 118 to 85 tenge, i.e. by 28%.

Given the volume of domestic production, today in the regions a monthly supply of antipyretic and antibacterial drugs has been formed. 3.5 million packages of medicines were delivered to the country, which were distributed and delivered between the regions. This week, the delivery of additional popular medicines will be organized;

Due to non-compliance with the prescribed sanitary and epidemiological norms, the Ministries of Healthcare, Internal Affairs, and Akimats of the regions were instructed to strengthen the work of mobile groups with all measures aimed at eliminating detected violations of the quarantine regime (an administrative fine of 30 MCI is provided for individuals, for legal entities — 230 MCI).

At the same time, more than 2,600 oxygen concentrators and medical gases are quickly acquired by regional akimats in order to provide oxygen support to patients in hospitals.

All strict restrictive measures in the country have been taken. Now, with the involvement of the potential of all social movements, it is necessary to convey information about the need to comply with the quarantine regime to every resident of our country, down to a separate district, village and courtyard," summed up Tugzhanov.

















