Slater Mining prepared report on gold project in North Kazakhstan

Vancouver. October 24. Kazakhstan Today - Slater Mining Corporation after its news release of April 17, 2012, that announced entering of the company into an agreement pursuant to which it had acquired a three year option to purchase 100% of the West Khazret Gold Project, announces that it has prepared a National Instrument compliant technical report for West Khazret.



According to Stock House, "the Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the West Khazret Gold Project, Northern Kazakhstan, July 2012", by Qualified Person - Phil Newall, BSc, PhD, FIMMM, CEng, on behalf of Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. can be found at www.slatermining.com and www.sedar.com."



"The Option is subject to (a) receipt of approval by the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan which is expected by the end of 2012 and (b) a two year extension of the term of the Exploration Contract which was received on May 5, 2012," the online edition reports.



"Slater Mining is developing the West Khazret gold project in the Urals Tectonic Belt in northwest Kazakhstan which is prolifically rich in both base and precious metals. The project area covers 320 square km and contains multiple mineralised systems," the publication says.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.