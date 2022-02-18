Smailov instructed to audit all projects and participants of SEZ

Images | primeminister.kz
The PM recalled the words of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, that "despite the impressive volumes of state funding and state support measures provided, the contribution of special economic zones to the country's economy is at a low level."
Management companies are working worse than ever. Potential investors are constantly faced with various kinds of obstacles - this is the entry into the SEZ, and the lack of the necessary infrastructure, and bureaucracy on the part of management companies. There is no proper control and coordination by authorized state and local executive bodies. In fact, today the SEZs do not fulfill their main function – attraction of investments," Smailov added.
In this regard, according to him, it is necessary to radically revise the mechanisms of the functioning of the SEZ, to audit all projects and participants.
Time to correct the situation is critically short. Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, together with interested state bodies and organizations, to create an appropriate working group and, by March 1, to develop specific proposals on all these issues, including the necessary legislative amendments," the head of government concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.