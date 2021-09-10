Smailov: Officials will not say why the minimum wage grows every three years, while food prices rise every day

Images | open sources

None of the officials will be able to reasonably explain the economic feasibility of calculating the minimum wage, previously equal to T42.5 thousand, and now T60 thousand or another sum. Nor will he be able to say unequivocally why the minimum wage increases only once every three years, while the prices for food and services, utility rates and life in general are becoming more expensive every day," he said.

According to him, there is no clear decision-making system in Kazakhstan to increase the minimum wage.

The decision to increase the minimum wage was made by the head of state in manual mode, although this is the direct duty of the government and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, as well as the Ministry of National Economy. It can lead to deterioration in the socio-economic situation of the population, an increase in poverty and inequality," he added.













