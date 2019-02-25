Sochi hosted session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

The session was attended by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, head of state of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan, the press service of the Akorda reports.





During the session the sides discussed strengthening economic interaction within the economic union.





In his speech, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev focused on results and perspectives of further economic integration of the EEU member states.





The head of state noted that integration makes a vital contribution to EEU member states’ economic growth rates.





This was facilitated by the positive dynamics in the strategic sectors: agriculture and industry. A significant breakthrough occurred both in foreign and mutual trade. For the past year, external and mutual trade within the EEU increased by 24.4% and 26.1% %, respectively. The positive dynamics continues this year," says the President of Kazakhstan.





Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the growth of the international authority of the economic union and pointed out a keen interest of the foreign countries in developing trade-economic relations with the organization.





The Kazakh President dwelt on the results of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in narrow format, during which issues of amending the constitutive treaty, the aspects of international activities of the EEU, as well as issues of ensuring the further development of the economic union were discussed.





The President of Kazakhstan proposed to form a special intergovernmental working group to work out a set of measures to analyze the implementation of decisions taken and promote the economies of the EEU, taking into account modern geo-economic conditions.





In addition, it is necessary to work out the possibility to implement large-scale infrastructure "mega-projects." It is important to increase the role of the Eurasian Development Bank and Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development in the activities of our union. They should actively participate in the implementation of large-scale projects," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.





In addition, the head of state suggested using the capabilities of the three international centres created on the basis of the complex of EXPO-2017 in the work of the EEU.





I invite financial institutions of the EEU countries to use the capabilities of the Astana International Financial Centre. In addition, activities of the EEU financial bloc, including sessions of subsidiary and consultative-advisory bodies, should be held on the territory of the EXPO. In addition, as part of the implementation of a digital agenda, I offer to organize the work of the Digital Projects and Initiatives Management Office based on the International Park of IT start-ups within the EEU," said the President of Kazakhstan.





In conclusion, the head of state expressed confidence that the implementation of the agreements reached at the SEEC session will allow to increase cooperation of all member states of the economic union to a higher level.





Following the session, a number of decisions and documents were adopted.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.