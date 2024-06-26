24.06.2024, 18:03 2311
Social food prices decline for the fourth week in a row in Kazakhstan
The situation with prices for socially important food products for a week was discussed on Saturday, 22 June, at a meeting in the Government chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The downward trend in prices for a group of 10 goods continues: buckwheat groats - 0.9%, sunflower oil - 0.5%, cabbage - 0.4%, beef, salt and sugar - 0.3%, rice - 0.2%, cones, cottage cheese and flour - 0.1%. As noted by First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, prices decreased in 8 regions, of which the most significant - in Ұlytau (0.8%), Aktobe (0.6%) and Atyrau (0.5%). In general, during the week, the decrease in the average price index for social food products was 0.1 per cent. This indicator is fixed for the fourth week in a row. For the month, the dynamics amounted to 0.3%.
Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov announced the progress of contracting of early harvest in the regions. Three megacities - Astana, Almaty, Shymkent - have already started to conclude direct contracts with agricultural producers from seven regions of the country to supply vegetables at stable prices in the off-season.
Astana has already concluded forward contracts for 15 thousand tonnes of vegetables: potatoes, onions, cabbage, carrots. Shymkent - for 7.5 thousand tonnes, Almaty - for 16 thousand tonnes. Deliveries are planned for June-July, September-April. Additional forward contracts will also be concluded for the supply of autumn harvest", - informed the Vice-Minister.
Yerbol Taszhurekov also noted that the regions need to comply with the terms and conditions of financing outlined in the rules for the implementation of mechanisms to stabilise prices of socially important food products, including the requirement to allocate 70% of funding to agricultural producers and processing enterprises.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.06.2024, 11:22 16641
Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade hit KZT 15 trillion in Jan-May
For the past five months Kazakhstan’s wholesale trade exceeded 15 trillion tenge with three-fourths provided by small businesses, Kazinform News Agency cites finprom.kz.
The country’s wholesale trade reached 15.1 trillion tenge that is 5.4% more compared to the same period of the previous year. The wholesale trade share of total domestic trade reduced slightly from 70.1% to 68.8% per annum. Three-fourths of the wholesale trade falls on small businesses, 19.9% more on medium businesses, and only 4.9% account for trading companies.
Almaty, Atyrau regions and Astana reported significant volumes of wholesale trade with 5.8 trillion tenge, 2.4 trillion tenge, and 2.3 trillion tenge, respectively. Karaganda region also saw this year considerable amount of wholesale trade with 932 billion tenge that is 24.1% more against last January-May.
Generally, non-food goods and capital goods constitute a considerable share of the wholesale trade structure accounting for 12 trillion tenge. Food products wholesale trade grew by 26.2% per annum.
Wholesale trade made 3.3 trillion tenge in May which is 5.3% more compared to the last May.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.06.2024, 13:58 20216
Kazakhstan, China expand road transportations
The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament has ratified the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and China on international road transportations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
"China is one of the key trade partners of Kazakhstan," senator Andrey Lukin said presenting the document.
In recent years, we have observed a stable tendency of growth of road transportations between the two countries. In 2023, the volume of goods transported by road made 1.8 million tons, which is two times higher against 2022 (708,000 tons)," the senator said.
Given the significant dynamics of development of the bilateral relations, the governments of Kazakhstan and China entered into the agreement on international road transportations in May 2023, in Xi’an, as part of the Kazakh President’s visit to China.
According to Lukin, the document aims at creating favorable conditions for road transportations between the two countries.
The agreement regulates passenger and cargo transportations, requirements to drivers, as well as issues related to insurance, taxation and control at checkpoints.
The Agreement also regulates the norms of implementation of IT and improvement of the conditions for transportations, providing for the possibility of the passage of the carriers deep into the territories of Kazakhstan and China. Domestic carriers will be able to reach major cargo-generating cities and international seaports of China," Andrey Lukin said.
At the same time, under the Agreement, the bilateral and transit transportation of goods and transportations to third countries will be carried out on a quota-based permit system.
This will let regulate equal participation of the two countries’ carriers in road transportations.
According to the senator, Chinese carriers will be able to transport cargo through the territory of Kazakhstan to the countries of Europe and Asia, which, in turn, will increase Kazakhstan's transit potential.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.06.2024, 12:11 22716
Heat and power plants generate 66% of electricity in Kazakhstan
In January-April 2024, Kazakhstan produced 418.2 billion kWh of electricity, which is 3.7% more than in 2023, Kazinform News Agency reports citing energyprom.kz.
The largest volume of electricity is traditionally produced in Pavlodar region - 177.7 billion kWh.
Then come Karaganda region (44.6 billion kWh), Atyrau region (27.9 billion kWh), East Kazakhstan region (24.2 billion kWh), and Mangistau region (17.6 billion kWh).
Zhetysu region produces the least volume of electricity - only 2 billion kWh.
Central heating and power plants generate 66.2% of electricity in Kazakhstan. In four months of 2024, the country produced a total of 276.8 billion kWh of electricity.
38.6 billion kWh were produced by condensation power plants, 30.4 billion kWh - by hydroelectric power stations, 28.8 billion kWH - by gas-turbine plants, 23.4 billion kWh - by thermal power stations, 14.2 bilion kWh - by wind power stations, 4.9 billion kWh -by solar power stations, and 5.7 million kWh was produced by biogas plants.
According to the Ministry of Energy, in January-March 2024, electricity generation by renewable energy sources amounted to 1.8 billion kWh, which is 18.9% more than in the same period in 2023.
At the same time, the share of electricity generated by RES facilities in the total generation volume made 5.4% against 4.8% a year earlier.
Wind power plants traditionally generated the biggest volume of electricity: 1.3 billion kWh, that is 25.2% more than a year before. Then stand solar power stations (330.7 million kWh), small hydro-electric power stations (170.6 million kWh) and biofuel power plants (150 thousand kWh).
According to Our World in Data, in 2023 the world produced 10.5 thousand terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity from coal, 6.6 thousand TWh of electricity from gas, 4.2 thousand TWh electricity from hydroelectric power plants, 2.7 thousand TWh of nuclear electricity, 2.3 thousand TWh of wind electricity, 1.6 thousand TWh of solar energy, 788.6 TWh of electricity from oil and 678.7 TWh of electricity from bioenergy.
At the same time, Our World in Data experts say that 76.8 TWh of electricity in Kazakhstan was produced from coal. 23.7 TWh was produced from gas, 9.2 TWh - from hydroelectric power stations, and 2.5TWh - from wind, 1.7 TWh - from solar energy, and 0.06 TWh - from oil.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 21:17 23086
Kazakhstan to sell Mobile Telecom-Service to Qatar's Power International Holding for $1bln
Qatar’s Power International Holding will purchase Kazakhstan’s Mobile Telecom-Service company for $1 billion, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev as saying at the Government’s weekly briefing today.
Minister Madiyev said that the arrival of the new investors is a very important initiative. It means “new investments, expansion of investor base by means of attraction of a new name, raising private mobile providers' competitiveness at the market. The deal amounts to around $1 billion, he noted.
In his words, Power International Holding will invest some 300 billion tenge in infrastructure, such as construction of base stations and installation of 5G stations.
“We believe this will enhance competition, and competition will result in improvement of quality,” said Zhaslan Madiyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.06.2024, 13:37 22906
Industrial production in Kazakhstan reaches 19.4 trillion tenge in early 2024
In the first five months of 2024, Kazakhstan's industrial sector grew significantly, hitting 19,406.7 billion tenge in total industrial production. Significant contributions from the mining and industrial industries propelled this rise, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing Bureau of National Statistics.
45.9% of all industrial production, or 8,901.5 billion tenge, came from the mining sector. Of the total, the manufacturing sector accounted for 8,950.2 billion tenge, somewhat more than the mining industry. In comparison to the same period previous year, the mining and quarrying industry's Industrial Production Index (IPI) was 100.6%. This growth was driven by increases in the extraction of natural gas by 3.8%, metallic ore by 6.5%, and mining industry services by 10.6%.
A positive IPI of 105.2% was recorded in the manufacturing sector year over year, indicating growth in a number of sub-sectors: manufacturing climbed by 5.8% in the chemical industry, 13.5% in the manufacturing of basic medicinal items and preparations, and 7.5% in metallurgy. Excluding machinery and equipment, finished metal products increased by 28.4%, machinery manufacture increased by 14.7%, and other finished goods output nearly doubled, growing by 90%.
The production, transmission, and distribution of electricity increased by 7.2%, while the production and pipeline-based distribution of gaseous fuels increased by 7%, contributing to the energy sector's IPI of 106.1%. However, with an IPI of 99.8%, the water supply, waste management, and pollution remediation sectors showed a minor dip. The reasons behind this were a reduction of 1.4% in garbage collection, treatment, and disposal and a 0.9% drop in water collection, treatment, and delivery.
In fifteen regions of Kazakhstan, industrial production grew on a regional basis. Significant expansion was noted in the Aktobe area and the city of Astana. On the other hand, output decreased in the districts of Atyrau, Zhetysu, and Zhambyl as well as in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.06.2024, 18:00 24826
Prices for social products continue to decline in the Republic of Kazakhstan
The current price situation of socially important food products was considered at a meeting in the Government on Saturday, 15 June, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
During the week, prices decreased for 10 types of goods: cabbage (9.7%), onions (1.3%), buckwheat groats (1.1%), chicken meat (0.6%), rice (0.4%), sunflower oil (0.4%), cones (0.2%), sugar, cottage cheese and flour (0.1% each). Overall, the overall price index for basic food products in Kazakhstan decreased by 0.1%. Decrease was noted in 11 regions, especially significant in Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan. Prices for oil, beef, salt and eggs remained stable", - said First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova.
In the southern regions, the early harvest has already begun. According to Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov, early harvest of potatoes is expected to be 219,000 tonnes, cabbage - 105,000 tonnes, carrots - 32,000 tonnes, onions - 66,000 tonnes. This volume is enough to cover the needs of the population in June-July.
To ensure direct supplies of vegetables to megacities from producers, a list of agricultural producers in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions was formed. In total, more than 900 enterprises. All data was transferred to the akimats of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent for further contracting of vegetable supplies", - said Yerbol Taszhurekov.
As a result of the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin instructed Akimats to intensify work on contracting early and autumn vegetables for the upcoming off-season.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.06.2024, 15:10 35931
Brand new car sales in Kazakhstan decline in May
Images | Depositphotos
According to the Kazakhstan Automobile Union (KAU), in May 2024, official dealers sold 12,032 units of cars and light commercial vehicles, as well as 781 trucks and buses in May 2024. This represents a 13.2% decrease compared to May last year, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 66,457 vehicles were sold in the first five months of 2024, which is 0.1% more than in the same period in the previous year.
The 2024 sales figures were on par with those of the previous year, but the figures continued declining in May. The market is getting back to a normal, as it should be. We forecast sales at the level of 160,000 to 165,000 new cars this year. In turn, official dealers are continuing promotions and lucrative offers in order to encourage people to purchase new vehicles. However, the illegal importation of the older vehicles continues to grow," Anar Makasheva, KAU president, stated.
Hyundai maintains the top position in the top 10 bestselling cars with 2,424 units sold, representing a 44% decrease compared to May last year. Kia continues to hold the second position with 1,903 cars sold, a 13.4% decline. Chevrolet is third with 1,345 units sold, a 59.2% decrease. For the first time this year, Jac has secured the fourth position with 1,028 units sold, representing a 396.6% increase. Chery was fifth in May with 929 cars sold, a 39.7% increase. The next items on the list are Changan (679; +31.3%), Jetour (664), Haval (592; -5.4%), Toyota (571; +14.2%), and Geely (450; +74.4%).
After five months, Hyundai (14,760; -15%) leads the brand standings, with Kia in the second place with 8,541 cars sold (-13.4%) and Chevrolet in the third place with 6,159 cars sold (-65.1%). Chery dealers sold 5,428 cars, representing a 60.9% increase. In fifth place is Jac, which sold 4,022 units, an increase of 165.8%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.06.2024, 13:47 35996
State fulfills all its social obligations in 2023 - Finance Minister
By providing sufficient amount of funding in 2023, the state managed to fulfill all its social obligations, said Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev at the Senate’s plenary session on June 13, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Budget deficit made 3.1 trillion tenge or 2.6% against GDP (119 251.1657 billion tenge). As of January 1, 2024, state debt totaled 27.2 trillion tenge or 22.8% of GDP," Madi Takiyev said, reporting on utilization of the national budget in 2023.
The minister said that the annual plan for the national budget revenues was fulfilled by 99.9%, with 19 trillion tenge received (against 19.1 trillion tenge of the planned amount)
Of this volume, budget income (excluding transfers) accounted for 14.5 trillion tenge (99.3% against planned 14.6 trillion tenge). The plan was not fulfilled by 101 billion tenge.
In general, compared to 2022, incomes increased by 4 trillion tenge (+138.8%, from 10.5 trillion in 2022 to 14.5 trillion in 2023). 2.9 trillion tenge of this amount was secured by tax revenues which rose by 29% (from 10 trillion tenge in 2022 to 12.9 trillion tenge in 2023)," Madi Takiyev added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
