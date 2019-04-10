Система Orphus

Сorporate income tax to reduce to 15%

16.10.2012, 11:07 964

Almaty. October 16. Kazakhstan Today - In Kazakhstan, corporate income tax will be reduced from 20% to 15% by 2014, Kazakhstan Today reports.

"Today, corporate income tax is 20%, but it is planned that by 2014, we will reduce it by 15%," said Zhanar Aitzhanova, the Minister for economic Integration during the forum "The Customs Union and WTO: Regional and global aspirations - Russia and Kazakhstan".

According to her, Kazakhstan has lower tax rates among the countries of the Customs Union. We have a VAT of 12%, in Russia - 18%, Belarus - 20%. Corporate tax in Russia is 20% and 18% in Belarus.

